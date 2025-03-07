The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Home
Podcast
Notes
For Paid Subscribers
THB Series
THB on X
Speaking Inquiries
Archive
About

February 2025

THB Insider #15
The best that crossed my desk this week ... and there is a lot!
  
Roger Pielke Jr.
16
Is the EPA "Endangerment Finding" Endangered?
No and yes
  
Roger Pielke Jr.
113
Why We Do the Research
Evidence does not support regulation of certain female track athletes
  
Roger Pielke Jr.
54
Counting Materials
How the use of 100 materials has changed in the United States since 1970
  
Roger Pielke Jr.
14
The Dilemmas of Democracy
Two questions for U.S. government officials as President Trump pushes boundaries
  
Roger Pielke Jr.
142
The North American Fire Deficit
A fascinating new study with incredible findings
  
Roger Pielke Jr.
63
Hits and Misses
A new analysis of the historical performance of International Energy Agency scenarios
  
Roger Pielke Jr.
33
Keeping Up
THB Insider #14
  
Roger Pielke Jr.
57
IPCC at the Crossroads
The IPCC needs to up its game to sustain its legitimacy
  
Roger Pielke Jr.
37
© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture