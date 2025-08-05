The Honest Broker

Roger Pielke Sr
13h

I have 4 papers cited in the report on which I am senior or co-author. Carbon Brief did not contact me.

Epaminondas
13h

I'm sure Carbon Brief and its media allies will include you and other scientists who respond that you were cited accurately. I am also certain that this was a good faith exercise, not an attempt to collect material for a series of ad hominem attacks against the authors of the CWG report. /s

