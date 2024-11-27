The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

Tom Sparks
Nov 27, 2024

I'm a markets guy (43 yrs, after throwing away two engineering degrees! <smile>). The most important marketplace is the marketplace of ideas. Thank you for supporting that and for calling out the the BS'ers. I don't agree with you on everything, but we don't have to ! Happy Thanksgiving.

Patrick McGuire
Nov 27, 2024

That is quite a list you wrote down..."Echo chambers, epistemic bubbles, block lists, partisan media, censorious content moderation, cancel culture". I would add one more item...the weaponization of the American justice system. A truly, truly terrifying book is The Gulag Archipelago by Alexander Solzhenitsyn. It is a trilogy with, as I remember, each book over 600 pages. The first volume was on the Soviet legal system, which was built to target its enemies. There was no escape. It was so depressing that I could not go on to the rest of the trilogy. Our freedoms, as you know firsthand, can be taken away by a corrupted legal system or corrupted public institutions. The Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution makes the crystal clear point that no state can deny equal protection of the laws to anyone within its jurisdiction: "No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person. of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws". We HAVE TO BE DILIGENT to prevent lawfare from public institutions upon private citizens.

1 reply
