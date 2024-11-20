About Roger Pielke Jr.

Updated Mar 2025

A recent academic CV (Jan 2023) can be found here.

Roger Pielke, Jr. is concurrently a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a professor emeritus at the University of Colorado Boulder. Roger was on the faculty of the University of Colorado Boulder from 2001 to 2024. Roger teaches and writes on a diverse range of policy and governance issues related to science, technology, environment, energy, climate, innovation and sports.

In 2024, Roger was elected to membership in the Norwegian Academy of Sciences and Letters. Roger has spent academic sabbaticals at Oxford University and the University of Oslo. Roger is also an Honorary Professor at University College London, awarded in 2022. He is also a Senior Fellow of the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan and a Research Fellow of Risk Frontiers, in Sydney, Australia.

Roger oversees a popular Substack --The Honest Broker -- where he is experimenting with a new approach to research, writing and public engagement. The Honest Broker has more than 35,000 subscribers in all 50 states and in >160 countries.

Roger is frequently called upon by governments, businesses, universities, sport governance organizations and others around the world as a speaker and policy advisor. His research at the intersection of science, policy, and politics is widely cited in multiple fields. Roger's most recent NSF grant focused on science advice in the pandemic across the world.

Roger holds degrees in mathematics, public policy and political science, all from the University of Colorado Boulder. In 2012 Roger was awarded an honorary doctorate from Linköping University in Sweden and was also awarded the Public Service Award of the Geological Society of America. In 2006, Roger received the Eduard Brückner Prize in Munich, Germany in 2006 for outstanding achievement in interdisciplinary climate research.

Roger has been a Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan since 2016 and a Research Associate of Risk Frontiers, in Sydney, Australia, since 2017. Roger was a Fellow of the NOAA/CU Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences from 2001 to 2016. He served as a Senior Fellow of The Breakthrough Institute from 2008 to 2018. In 2007, Roger served as a James Martin Fellow at Oxford University's Said Business School. Before joining the faculty of the University of Colorado Boulder, from 1993 to 2001 Roger was a Scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

At the University of Colorado Boulder, Roger founded and directed the Center for Science and Technology Policy Research (2002-2020) and the university’s Sports Governance Center (2016-2019). He also created and led the university's Graduate Certificate Program in Science and Technology Policy (2003-2020), which saw its graduates move on to faculty positions, Congressional staff, the White House, presidential political appointees, and to positions in business and civil society. Roger also led the initial development of the University of Colorado Boulder's graduate program in Environmental Studies that was focused on environmental policy, from 2002 to 2015.

His books include Hurricanes: Their Nature and Impacts on Society (with R. Pielke Sr., 1997, John Wiley), Prediction: Science, Decision Making and the Future of Nature (with D. Sarewitz and R. Byerly, 2001, Island Press), The Honest Broker: Making Sense of Science in Policy and Politics published by Cambridge University Press (2007), The Climate Fix: What Scientists and Politicians Won't Tell you About Global Warming (2010, Basic Books). Presidential Science Advisors: Reflections on Science, Policy and Politics (with R. Klein, 2011, Springer), and The Edge: The War Against Cheating and Corruption in the Cutthroat World of Elite Sports (Roaring Forties Press, 2016). His most recent book is The Rightful Place of Science: Disasters and Climate Change (2nd edition, 2018, Consortium for Science, Policy & Outcomes