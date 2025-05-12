The Honest Broker

Andy May
"I am no fan of Donald Trump or the Trump administration. My main complaint is that they have no apparent interest in policy making or following the precepts of U.S. constitutional governance."

I beg to differ. The U.S. Constitution Article 2 places the executive power in a President, one person. Most of Trump's actions try to restore that principle. The Constitution does not provide such powers to 3-letter agencies or to the judiciary, especially the inferior courts.

The President and the Vice President are the only elected officials that every voter can vote for. The Congress and the judiciary have not followed "the precepts of U.S. constitutional governance" and have unlawfully, at least in my opinion, taken powers away from the President and tried to put the government on bureaucratic auto-pilot and have diminished the Constitutional powers of the voters and the states.

dan brandt
How has the USA survived for 250 years? It is the Constitution, but the important part of of the Constitution that deals with the systems necessary to address these type of issue throughout the years.

To steal from Carville, it is the systems, not so bright.

As we see, when the systems start being about individuals, it stops being what we need to survive. And for 250 years, those systems have prevailed. They exist so we don't have a fragile govenrment not capable to standing up to the challenges it has. Who believes that after 250 years, our govenrment is in peril? Even the Dems dropped that as a non winner.

It's the systems that matter and the systems we should care about and fight for. If they fail, only then will we be toast!

