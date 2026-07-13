The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Dale & Laura McIntyre's avatar
Dale & Laura McIntyre
9h

Who was it who wrote " For every problem there is a popular cause which is simple, plausible, widely believed - and wrong."? Due to incessant repetition, "Climate change causes heat waves" is conventional wisdom here in England and Europe, I find. The policy derivatives of this belief are beginning to pile up, and the absurdities are finally forcing the powers that be to reconsider some of the worst follies. The British broadsheet Daily Telegraph has a long article entitled "EU Torn by Net Zero Push and Economic Reality", ( July 13th Daily Telegraph, p. 21) describing how some of the worst "Green Tape" regulations from Brussels are quietly being delayed, lightened or rethought. Net Zero is still enshrined in EU law, but draconian reporting requirements have been made voluntary. Banning internal combustion vehicles by 2050 is being rethought and likely delayed. Brussels used to call livestock "emission sources" of Methane and saddled farmers with unworkable regulations. After years of mutiny by EU farmers, Brussels has decided that European livestock is a "strategic asset" to be cherished and encouraged. Signs of sanity? When one's theories produce absurdities, the wise will re-examine their assumptions. It will be interesting so see how far Brussels goes in its realignment towards the real world.

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John Bates's avatar
John Bates
9h

Yes Yes Yes - expert here. The Boulder CO group I worked in has had a major research effort in understand blocking for decades. However, I would draw - my view of the fluid dynamics of the problem - your figure "What Drives..." differently with all the arrows (both solid and dashed) going through the box "Circulation and Blocking". That is really my preference since it is a big field in and of itself.

Specifically, in fluid dynamics view, the overturning of Potential Vorticity (aka spin) on an isentropic surface (surfaces of constant potential temperature as energy is conserved that way) is associated with blocking formation. Low-PV air (aka relatively slowly spinning) is advected from the subtropics poleward and is often associated with an anomalous anticyclonic circulation.

So, yes, complex dynamics and so understanding those upstream forcings and how they change is essential, but the translation into standing waves (blocking) in the atmosphere is complex dynamics as on the Earth certain modes are preferred due to the land-ocean and seasonal cycles.

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