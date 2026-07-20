The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Oomeen Basing's avatar
Oomeen Basing
19m

The 'consensus' science of CO2 causing increased greenhouse effect over-estimates the direct effect at ~+0.5degrees (1850 to now). It is most likely no more than +0.3 degrees, possibly less. Zealotry directed climate scientists must amplify their already faulty 'consensus' calculations by a factor of three - called 'sensitivity' or 'feedbacks' - to justify alarm propaganda. Burning fossil fuels contributes minimally to warming. Linking hot European weather to increased CO2 is an idelogically driven imperitive necessitated by the insane rush to Net Zero. European climate is affected by many factors, not least of which is reduction in reflective aerosol.

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Marc Cortez's avatar
Marc Cortez
4m

So if the path to net zero emissions is, best case, not until 2060 - at McKinsey's cost estimate of $250 trillion - and then we wouldn't see global temperatures abating until maybe 60 years after that, we're talking about year 2150 type results. I don't even know what to do with that. How does this make any sense at all?

Seems like we should just fundamentally reframe the way we talk about climate change: global social engineering leading to global geospatial engineering. This is now no longer a romantic-sounding "energy transition" or anything else; this is full-on global social engineering, a move towards the development of and a transition to a global citizenry, with global governance. We're talking about how to change earth's technical characteristics halfway into next century. Let's put it into the same category as colonizing Mars, with the appropriate level of commitment.

This is now entering the what-the-heck-are-we-even-bothering-with-this-for realm...

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