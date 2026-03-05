The Honest Broker

Ross McKitrick
1d

I hope NASEM decides to firmly attach what remains of the reputation of its current leadership to this sloppy and one-sided FJC chapter. For example, on p. 1567, referring to early experiments on infrared-absorption by CO2, Horton, Wentz et al. say: "They correctly hypothesized that these gases absorbed incoming solar radiation—preventing it from being re-emitted to space—thus increasing the energy and heat content of the Earth’s atmosphere." Apparently all the rigorous NASEM-level peer reviewers didn't catch the elementary point that GHG's don't absorb incoming solar radiation, they absorb outgoing infrared.

I read the FJC chapter and also the multiple regression chapter by Card and Rubinfeld. The latter is very balanced. The authors explain accurately how multiple regression is done, what are the inherent pitfalls and how both plaintiffs and defendants might use it. E.g. "In a case alleging gender discrimination in salaries, for example, a multiple regression analysis could be used to determine whether an average difference in salaries between women and men is attributable wholly or in part to differences between the two groups in their education and experience. The employer-defendant might use multiple regression to argue that salary is a function of the employee’s education and experience, and the employee-plaintiff might argue that salary is also a function of the individual’s sex, even taking account of education and experience."

By contrast, Horton et al only propose how science can be used to make a plaintiff's liability case--not once do they explain how defendants might construct arguments. To the small extent they mention uncertainties or weaknesses in components of climate science, they immediately dismiss them out of hand as unimportant. The whole point of the chapter is that the case is closed and there's no need for a trial, just a hearing on the quantum of damages.

4 replies by Roger Pielke Jr. and others
Tom Sparks's avatar
Tom Sparks
1d

The armies employed by the hundreds of billions in “non profit” money aren’t going anywhere unless and until there is major reforms. Sadly, I’m not holding my breath.

