This is a guest post by Jos de Laat, an accomplished climate scientist at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI). Jos explains of this guest post — “this is first and foremost a personal note on events unfolding the last couple of weeks that I had to get off my chest as they struck a particular sensitive chord.” I am thrilled to be able to bring Jos’ voice to a broader audience. For me, Jos experiences below provide a bit of a window into “consensus” enforcement by a small group of scientists and reinforced by their allies in the media. Jos writes something that I hear from a lot of scientists: “I felt powerless to set the record straight.” You are invited to discuss Jos’ post in the comments below. — RP

A Guest Post by Jos de Laat

Just like Roger, I have recently been invited by both CarbonBrief and the Associated Press to comment on the recent DOE CWG report as one of my papers was referred to in that report. Associated Press also asked if I could provide my thoughts on the associated EPA proposal and would be willing to answer to a number of questions.

The citation and context for de Laat and Maurellis (2006) in the DOE CWG report.

The paper in question was de Laat and Maurellis (2006), a follow up study of de Laat and Maurellis (2004). Both papers appeared in respectable journals (International Journal of Climatology and Geophysical Research Letters) but are not particularly special in terms of citations –—twenty to eighty citations depending on the paper and how citations are counted.

The paper explored the spatial correlation between trends in temperature observations (satellites, ground-based) and socio-economic activity data, in our case gridded data about industrial CO2 emissions. We found that for the time period 1979-2001 higher temperature trends occurred over regions of with higher industrial CO2 emissions and those temperature trends also exceeded global average temperature trends.

Whether or not correlation also meant causation we did not explore. But there could be many reasons for such a correlation, possibly even combined, such as waste heat, reduction in anthropogenic aerosols and/or air quality, changes in land use and land cover or changes in soil moisture (and combinations …). And some of these were already being explored, such as the dimming-brightening phenomenon, the observations that for Europe and North America air pollution levels had drastically dropped since the late 1970s. What it also meant was that people in densely populated Northern Hemisphere mid-latitude regions experienced larger temperature trends than the global average.

The current sudden interest in my paper and the context in which this happened struck me as particularly odd. Remember, our papers were published ~20 years go. Although they got some traction within scientific circles there was little interest beyond that.

I’ll leave the annoying aspect aside of getting contacted and spending my spare time on this during my well-deserved holiday aside – it has been a busy June and July,. The reason to still spend some time on this is that there is something odd and more serious about the requests from Carbon Brief and the Associated Press. For that, we have to go back 20 years in time.

Fact checking, it turns out, often does not really mean checking a fact but rather discrediting a view or opinion fueled by the ideological or political bias of the fact checker.

A trip down to memory lane

When the IPCC AR4 report appeared in 2007, I discovered that our 2006 paper had surprisingly made it into the report but, curiously, that the IPCC had decided our paper needed to be discredited – see the screenshot below.

The problem with that particular IPCC AR4 section was that no explicit evidence was provided supporting the IPCC’s criticism of our paper. It was just some criticism from the author(s) of that section. No references to papers rebutting our results were included (or others, for that matter). Nor could there have been, our paper had been published shortly before the IPCC AR4 “paper acceptance” deadline. Our results were too fresh to have been subjected to the normal scientific progress.

So the IPCC author(s) just made stuff up. That does not conform to expected scientific standards.

A rebuttal was published in 2009 (Schmidt 2009) but there was also a rebuttal of that rebuttal (McKitrick and Nierenberg 2010). Those exchanges focused mostly on McKitrick and Michaels (2004) rather than on our paper. However, Schmidt (2009) mischaracterized our results — again.

Before and after that rebuttal I have tried for several years to correct both IPCC AR4 and Schmidt (2009) or at least provide my perspective. However, attempts were futile, fell on deaf ears, were ignored, you name it. For example, IPCC AR4 did not have a procedure for corrections while publishers felt it was not their task to facilitate that process.

I felt powerless to set the record straight.

It may come as a surprise to you then that in 2014 the next IPCC AR5 report nevertheless admitted that “explicit evidence” was lacking for the assessment of our work in IPCC AR4 (see screenshot below).

How did the record get set straight?

Well, by sheer luck the IPCC AR5 chapter lead author was a colleague at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute with whom at some point I discussed the situation. He understood what was the right thing was to do and to this day I am very grateful for what he did. It shows character and leadership.

Note that reconsideration in AR5 does not say anything on whether our results were right or wrong — that is another discussion. The AR5 simply corrected the scientific record.

However, how I would have liked to have a “fact checker” in those days. Where were Associated Press and Carbon Brief — or other journalists — when I needed them?

Formal assessments are produced by humans, and thus are of course fallible. The IPCC, as well as the DOE CWG, deserves scrutiny and accountability. Such efforts make science better, irrespective of politics.

That was then, this is now

Since that episode I have moved on, I ventured in other directions, and I am having a decent scientific career. I also learned a lot about scientific assessments as I have become involved in the past three UNEP/WMO Ozone Assessments the (2014, 2018, 2022) and the upcoming 2026 Ozone Assessment as a co-author. In that capacity I learned a lot about how assessments work, how they are organized and what their pitfalls are. I also learned a lot by getting involved in the WMO (World Meteorological Organization).

I have seen-first hand how disagreement and conflicts between scientists can be dealt with in a respectful and constructive way. I have learned that one of reasons for the success of the Montreal Protocol on the protection of the ozone layer is the well-defined roles of all who are explicitly involved.

Activism by scientists and anything in scientific reporting that could be interpreted as support of specific government actions is explicitly discouraged. Top scientists make sure that that culture trickles down amongst the scientists who contribute to the Ozone Assessments. There are other platforms associated with the Montreal Protocol where scientists, policy makers, government representatives and industry meet, interact and discuss. Consequently, everybody understands and respects each other’s role and for there is a place for everyone to contribute in their respective roles. And keep in mind: science is only one aspect of policy making.

What I have also learned from that involvement and the additional 20 years of doing science is that Fact Checking is not as simple as it may sound. There is a lot of scientific research going on into the science of Fact Checking and the jury is still out on its value, its effectiveness and what are more useful and less useful fact checking approaches. Fact checking, it turns out, often does not really mean checking a fact but rather discrediting a view or opinion fueled by the ideological or political bias of the fact checker.

There is much, much more that could be said here. Steve Rayner’s “uncomfortable knowledge” comes to mind, just as Robert Merton “normative structure of science”. But I’ll leave it at that, for now.

However, the Carbon Brief and Associated Press fact checks left me with an uncomfortable feeling. Their sudden interest in my work could not have been out of interest in the science. Remember, our paper is twenty years old and there has been no interest outside of some academic circles.

I have little else but to conclude that their interest is politically motivated and ideologically biased. Were it not for the DOE CWG report I am sure they would never have contacted me.

And it is not as if Carbon Brief and Associated Press are constantly keeping close track of any contentious topic in climate science. If so, they would long ago have started to check with Roger on many topics and issues he has discussed in the peer-reviewed literature and here at THB.

Final notes

This brings me to the original Carbon Brief and Associated Press request on the citation of our paper in the DOE CWG report.

My paper was published almost 20 years ago. I have moved on, my co-author has moved on, and so has the science. I do not think our results were wrong, but I also do not think that they are that relevant anymore.

The basic ideas behind both papers — non-GHG effects on temperatures and climate, both physical and non-physical — was relevant before our publication and will remain relevant, regardless of our paper. The literature on that topic has continued to grow, has expanded and has become even more complex and diverse than it already was.

And on the point of Fact Checking, I personally do not think that there is a place for media “fact checking” in science as it is now often done. Most often, such efforts seem to be aimed to discredit an particular view or opinion that is viewed to be politically inconvenient to the allies of those doing the fact checking. That is not very scientific.

If you want to be critical of certain aspects of science, then be scientific in your criticism. The rules and guidelines on how to do that have long been established. And we as scientists should stick to those same rules and hold each other accountable. We are really the only ones who can correct ourselves and we should not let politics get in the way.

Jos de Laat, August 2025

Postscript: after having written this I learned that DOE had opened the CWG report for public comments — as they should. DOE opened this possibility already on 1 August –—before CarbonBrief and Associated Press started contacting scientists — with a deadline of 2 September. Apparently this is standard practice but as a non-American living across the Atlantic Ocean I obviously am not familiar with American government procedures, as with many scientists whose work is referred to in the DOE CWG report. But both CarbonBrief and Associated Press are USA-based and I would expect them to know this. And given this procedure, scientists have “first dibs” for public commenting and should be able to do so without journalists pressing for their response before the official DOE deadline. Commenting in public before providing comments to DOE is premature. And if journalists still want feedback, at least they should point scientists to DOE opening up for public comments. There is a right order of things and a right way of doing things but this is not it.

