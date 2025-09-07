The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy May's avatar
Andy May
13h

Very good post and very illuminating. You write:

"...taking further action only if it determines that greenhouse gases do not contribute to climate change..."

We see the flaw is really in the Clean Air Act, which is a poster child of the impact of a poorly written law. Literally anything, even breathing, can be banned. Reading the law literally, the government could end civilization and kill all of us in the name of saving what?

Let us hope that the EPA and Lee Zeldin win, I don't see any way Congress will fix the law. The law itself is dangerous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
13h

So, under the current standard, endangerment =risk of harm, without the consideration of offsetting benefits. Given those parameters, I am forced to recommend that we add oxygen to the list. It enables destructive wildfires, allows internal combustion engines to pollute the atmosphere and, I am told, Donald Trump consumes oxygen to carry out his MAGA agenda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture