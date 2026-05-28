The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Wayne Liston's avatar
Wayne Liston
19h

John von Neumann's 1953 quote, "With four parameters I can fit an elephant, and with five I can make him wiggle his trunk." was mentioned when one of the "Climategate" principals was enthusing over the output from an algorithmic black box, unselfconsciously named "MAGIC".

The plunging cost of producing computer generated charting of unwarranted implied precision, to pretend that opaque processing of hundreds of wildly varying "studies" somehow arrives at an authoritative "consensus" about reality, moves us further away from classical "Science" purpose of using curiosity to enable better understanding.

Sid Harris "show your work" cartoon is brilliantly eloquent.

https://cafehayek.com/2014/03/then-a-miracle-occurs.html

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Groggy Sailor's avatar
Groggy Sailor
16h

Predictions are difficult especially about the future. 🤔

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