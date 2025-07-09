The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy May's avatar
Andy May
8h

Nice to see I'm with the majority for once in nearly everything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dale & Laura McIntyre's avatar
Dale & Laura McIntyre
6h

The lesson I learn from this survey is that the people in the extremes of opinion should not be allowed to set policy. Such true believers make the most noise, but their simplistic world view means they will always be wrong in crucial ways. The temptation is to give such loud voices what they want, for the sake of an easy life. But for too long, such fanatics have been given much more influence on policy than they have earned with logic, reason and facts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture