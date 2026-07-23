The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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rxc's avatar
rxc
13h

Why do these discussions remind me of other discussions betweeen Michael Mann and Phil Jones and other climate scientists about issues that were considered to be "settled science"?

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John Plodinec's avatar
John Plodinec
13h

The emails would seem to justify a charge of lying to Congress, at the least.

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