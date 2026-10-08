The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Pandreco's avatar
Pandreco
Oct 8

And this is why I am more than happy to pay a subscription. Honoured even.

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bernie cullen's avatar
bernie cullen
Oct 8

Back around 2005 I started reading climate science articles and blogs. I came across your dad's summaries of the latest research on the impact of irrigation on local temperature readings. He was clear, detailed and balanced. Then I noticed the nasty and highly personal attacks on him. I was frankly floored by the endless ad hominem attacks. I wrote to him a couple of times saying how much I appreciated his work summarizing articles to which I had no direct access. He was providing a huge service to amateurs like me. I still miss his elegant synopses of important articles.

I also was following Steve McIntyre's critique of dendroclimatology and Mann's infamous hockey stick. I particularly recall his visit to Georgia Tech at the invitation of the courageous Judy Curry. I still cannot believe the anger and hostility that created at Real Climate.

I then realized I had read this story before: It was Lysenkoism, the ideological capture of scientific research by powerful State entities leading to the punishment of scientific dissenters and the distortion of scientific findings and entire disciplines and the creation of "non-persons". It set back Russian genetic research decades. The same would have happened to climate science but for the visibility of the phenomena at issue, the availability of massive amounts of observation data and the courage of a handful of senior scientists like your Dad.

Please send him my regards.

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