The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Sharon F.'s avatar
Sharon F.
6h

Roger, it's kind of a pain in the patootie, but most wildfire acres include "intentionally managed for resource benefits" wildfire. The fire folks keep changing the definitions. But it was a policy to "use" wildfires to reduce fuels and for other ecological purposes. So to be fair, I think those acres need to be subtracted out each time. I wrote about subtracting those out here...

https://forestpolicypub.com/2023/07/16/surprising-flat-line-20-years-of-unwanted-wildfire-acres-total-acres-with-wfu-subtracted/ You have to go hunting that data..e.g. https://www.forestsandrangelands.gov/documents/resources/reports/2021/HFR-DOI-FS-Accomplishments2003-2021.pdf for 2003-2021.

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tennvol's avatar
tennvol
6hEdited

No one has built it previously because it doesn't support the desired outcome.

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