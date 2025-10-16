The Honest Broker

Wayne Stoltenberg
11h

While I don’t agree that decreasing atmospheric CO2 is a good idea, I think we’d have a planet that supports more life at 1,000ppm, if decreasing CO2 (not carbon)is one’s objective, why not do

more of what works? More natural gas, nuclear and energy efficiency have led to the declines of CO2 emissions per unit of GDP.

For those who want to “decarbonize” why not do more of what has been proven to work?

Peter Welsh
10h

It seems to me that the threshold question in any discussion of decarbonization is - to be blunt - "Why??" It's worth doing if and only if Al Gore and Michael Mann understand the realities of atmospheric physics around CO2 better than do the likes of Richard Lindzen and William Happer. If the latter are even half right, it's a further huge waste of resources that will have negligible effect on ambient temperatures going forward. And if we don't have the STEM chops to make up our minds about the physics, decarbonization puts the cart before the horse.

Happer and Lindzen, two authoritative voices who have been sidelined by means that Roger well understands, are fully qualified to have a professional opinion on the matter. They summarized their views in a 37-page comment submitted as part of the EPA's review of the Endangerment Finding. ( Download the pdf of the full comment here. ) Note the CV's at the end of the paper.

Roger's "Iron Law of Climate Policy" has a counterpart in an Iron Law of Climate Politics: In jurisdictions where the center-left has been able to put its climate policies into practice, nothing can change unless those responsible are allowed to pretend that they've accomplished something worthwhile for the climate. Exhibit A would be the Carney government in Canada, which is insisting on a massive Carbon Capture-and-Storage expenditure as its price for another pipeline that would allow Alberta to export more of its resources to Asia and the world.

