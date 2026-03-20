Image: Raw Pixel

This is Part 2 in the THB series: Making Sense of the Information Ecosystem. You can find Part 1 here, which introduces some terminology and theory that might make your use of this tool a bit richer. Symbolic politics was a focus of my PhD comprehensive exams back in the day and continues to be a longstanding interest of mine — for instance, see Pielke Jr, R. 2012. Basic research as a political symbol. Minerva 50:339-361.

As you know, I’ve been exploring the use of AI in my research. Today I share an interactive chart that I have created that plots the most frequently-used policy-related words uttered by President Donald Trump. The words uttered by any president are important because they shape the national focus of attention, they reflect an administration’s propaganda strategy, and they serve a political function as condensational symbols.

Below is a screenshot of the tool; the interactive version allows you to toggle individual words on and off and switch between monthly and weekly resolution. You can access the interactive version at:

Please go check it out and then come back here and let me know what you think! I plan to update the tool periodically.

Access the interactive version here .

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Comments welcomed! Please focus on the tool, what it shows, why a focus on presidential focus of attention might (or might not matter), and whatever you find interesting about the time series. Please keep comments focused on the data, the methodology, and what we can together learn from the tool — THB is not the place for partisan cheerleading or booing.

Methodological details: Trump’s Policy Vocabulary tracks the frequency of selected policy-relevant words in Donald Trump's public remarks from his inauguration on January 20, 2025 through March 20, 2026. Words were selected by first identifying the most commonly used policy-relevant terms, then supplementing them with analytically interesting additions. Word counts are drawn from speaker-tagged transcripts available through the Roll Call Factbase database, which provides a near-complete archive of Trump's public statements, including speeches, rallies, press conferences, bill signings, and overseas addresses. Counts reflect only words spoken by Trump himself — reporter questions and remarks by other speakers in the transcripts are excluded. Frequencies are normalized per 1,000 words Trump spoke in a given period, allowing meaningful comparison across months and weeks regardless of how much he spoke. Common stop words are excluded, and root forms are merged (e.g., "deport," "deported," and "deportation" are counted together). The interactive chart was built using Observable Plot, code was produced by Claude AI (Anthropic), all under my direction.

Selected Bibliography - for thoe wanting to dig deeper

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