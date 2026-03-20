The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Andy May's avatar
Andy May
20hEdited

Interesting, but atomizing Trump's words is not very helpful. He speaks like a normal person, not like a scripted politician. You kind of need to hear the whole paragraph to know what he means. Digging down to the word level can be misleading. This is one reason why I always go to the primary source and do not pay any attention to reports about what he supposedly said. It has been a very long time since we had a president who was normal and not a robot.

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Will Howard's avatar
Will Howard
17h

This is useful. However, the analysis of individual words used by Trump strikes me as less a reflection of the President's policy "vocabulary", and more of a reflection of the most topical issues of the day. Words like "tariff," "border," "inflation," and "China" are common words throughout the media and in the remarks of politicians across the political spectrum because they refer to prominent high-profile issues. To get an idea of how much those words say anything specifically about Trump, we'd have to see how they are used and framed differently from other politicians. Leading Democrats such as Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries are also talking a lot about these same issues: tariffs, inflation, China, etc. You'd need some kind of multivariate analysis to see what other words those other political figures use in association with tariff, China, etc. For a PCA, for example, the 2nd eigenvector might give you some differentiation.

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