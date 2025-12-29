The Honest Broker

Mike Sigman's avatar
Mike Sigman
5h

To be fair, much of the bogus science, from ClimateGate, Hockey Stick, and so on, has invited its own response. Trump may be over-reacting, but the people who calmly allowed so much activist science errata to happen must bear a lot of the blame. Trump is responding to a problem, not initiating one.

Barry Butterfield's avatar
Barry Butterfield
4h

A great post, sir. Thank you. Generally, I agree with your recommendations, though my agreement is nuanced.

First, while I agree NCA should be de-politicized, I would ask first is it necessary? Climate knows no geopolitical boundaries, so of what value is a ‘national’ assessment. Wouldn’t climate science be better off by improving the science basis of the IPCC while eliminating the IPCC’s poltical biases.

Second, you state in recommendation No. 3 “One important step the scientific community (including climate but also much broader) is to assess how it came to be that the scientific community finds itself at “war” with the Republican party. Science is supposed to benefit all Americans, no matter who they voted for — Reestablishing our end of the social contract between science and society would be a good place for us to start, irrespective of electoral and partisan politics.”

The obvious answer to your question is that when the scientific community aligned itself with the Democratic Party, the “war” you refer to was inevitable. To reconstruct your introduction to this post, “I am a scientist.” “I am a Republican.” Can those two truths exist simultaneously without contradiction? Neils Bohr once observed that science was the gradual removal of prejudice. In fact, political parties can be interpreted as the exploitation of prejudice. How can we remove prejudice when we are also exploiting it?

“Reestablishing ‘our’ end (who is our?) of the social contract” is critical if science is to regain the society’s trust. Science must be about understanding, not fear. It is fear, not understanding that parties exploit.

1 reply
