The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Sean Rush's avatar
Sean Rush
21h

I participated in a recent Special IPCC report and cited Van Vuuran’s 2025 pre-print in support of a clear statement on the high end scenarios. But what also struck me was the flagrant references to wealth redistribution, inequity, inequality- political speak that I called out as inappropriate for a scientific review. The science is meant to inform politicians, not provide advocacy.

I participated in AR6 wg1, partly to see how selection occurred and whether the conflict of interest rules were being observed. I knew of one Greenpeace collaborator that advocated for low carbon solutions without acknowledging their challenges. No one could access the conflict declarations. They are filed with the secretariat but who knows if anyone completes them and what they say.

Overall this post is one of the most important ones as it shows how institutions, politicians, bureaucrats are working with a small group if left thinking scientists to construct a fictitious world in which our financial system is meant to operate. Add to that the World Economic Forum’s package of climate disclosure materials issued to business advocacy groups, like your local Chamber if Commerce (the New Zealand subgroup is known as ‘Chapter Zero’) and the false narrative proliferates to well meaning business leaders who may even have legal duties to respond to the non-crisis. Senior activist lawyers lecture the civil service legal staff on being a ‘climate conscious’ lawyer, blocking nation enriching projects by having the judiciary do what politicians won’t because democracy would fire them. The US judiciary guidance is written by climate advocates and cases against states proceed with the state attorney general fighting with one arm behind their back, refusing to file evidence of no climate changes of relevance from the likes of Judith Curry or even the IPCC itself.

It all boils down to the biggest lie proliferated in history.

I salute your courage in calling it out.

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
1d

Why is all of this required if the science has been settled for a couple decades? Because there is now a climate industrial complex of thousands of people funded by governments and they want continued funding.

Chris Bray has shown some examples of these NGO types, they exist to exist, high salaried people doing essentially nothing.

Decision-based evidence-making.

All the time.

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