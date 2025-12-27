The Honest Broker

Andy May
Andy May
2d

Very good post, this quote is important in my opinion:

"Weather Truthers give the public good reasons not to trust climate experts, even though the overwhelming number of climate experts are not Weather Truthers. However, Weather Truthers are disproportionately represented in the media, quoted in media reporting, found in leadership positions within the mainstream scientific community, and widespread among the most passionate climate advocates online and within the scientific community."

This problem is very real, and I worry about it. One of the most serious problems with peer-reviewed journals is they force those that write for them to write for their peers and not for the public. This was not true in what I think of as the golden age of science, basically the late 19th century and the early 20th century when the common man often got his information directly from the science literature and not after the news media filtered it. Science and Nature in those days were widely read.

I wish to return to those times when scientists considered reporting their results directly to the public as a responsibility and a goal. Now they just write for each other in deliberately impenetrable prose that is usually very poorly translated into a "press release" or "plain language" summary. It all should be plain language!

Roger, you write well and clearly, why shouldn't everyone? Why allow the news media to screw everything up, write so that people can use primary sources. [rant over]

Herbert Jacobi
Herbert Jacobi
2d

This is more of a question and then a bit of snark because I get in these moods from time to time. There is another Substack called The Honest Broker. It's by Ted Gioia. He doesn't write about climate. More Art and Culture, etc. I gather neither of you have (or can?) Tm or Copywriter the name? Maybe you should talk or a Joan Rivers used to say "discuss".

Let me explain the history of Climate Change:

At first there was Global Cooling and the return of the Ice Age I believe Walter Cronkite mentioned it several times on his news casts. In order to combat it a lot of strange ideas were proposed such as painting the Arctic with black paint or covering it with soot so the glaciers would absorb more heat, I think solar reflectors in space were also mentioned. Alas and alack Earth started to not cool down but heat up. Sooo back to the drawing board and Global Cooling became Global Warming. That didn't quite work out either as the predictions (The End of Snow! Skiing would stop being a sport or only wealthy people could afford it and so on and so forth) didn't pan out.

As luck would have it Global Cooling had a chance meeting with Global Warming (opposites attract after all) They went out on a date, They hit it off, one thing led to another and so begat Climate Change.

Like the theme of "Love Story" Climate Change means Never Having to Say you are Sorry. Warm winter? Climate Change, Exceptionally cold Winter? Climate Change. Drought? Climate Change. Floods? Climate Change. More hurricanes? Climate Change, Fewer Hurricanes? Climate Change.

Climate Change is the Swiss Army Knife of excuses for all things Meteorological. It's always slightly over the horizon but on its way. It's coming, any day now, just you wait, soon, real soon. And while you are waiting send money. But like Zeno's Paradox never quite gets here. Missed it by that much! In the meantime we need more money to advert it.

And always will.

)

