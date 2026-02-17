The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Plodinec's avatar
John Plodinec
2d

Articles like this are why I subscribe.

Reply
Share
Roger Pielke Sr's avatar
Roger Pielke Sr
2d

There is also the issue of the use of fossil water for irrigation (from wells that tap water stored in aquifers that retained water from the past). This produces water vapor that otherwise would not be emitted into the atmosphere. This mining of water.

Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roger Pielke Jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture