Paul Drake
Roger,

I appreciate the academic approach. Start with a premise, work out the consequences, and try to learn from them. Your premise requires you to ignore nonfungibility of energy sources (see below), but that seems to me to render the premise too far from reality to be useful.

In my view your analysis tends to assume complete fungibility of the power sources you compare, despite your mention of intermittency. But they are not fungible.

Nuclear is the most reliable. Coal is substantially reliable, depending on rail and barge transport. Oil with adequate storage is also substantially reliable. Notably, those last two sources are what got the Midwest and New England through Winter Storm Fern without massive blackouts. Natural gas is pretty reliable, but because storage is not practical on a sufficient scale, depends on continuing operation of a complex web of wellhead to power plant infrastructure that can go wrong.

Solar and perhaps wind can be cheap in dollars when available, but the cost of an adequately firmed system becomes prohibitive if you push up their fraction of baseload power too high. This aspect is regularly covered by Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling (https://energybadboys.substack.com/) and is covered directly in the new JP Morgan Energy Paper (p. 43).

To have a robust ability to supply electricity to humans across events, a mix of these is clearly the best option. (I would leave out solar/wind myself, but I know that is blasphemy for many and that is not my point here.)

Raoul LeBlanc
In contrast to Roger's usual stellar work, I found this murky, at best. I saw a number of places to scratch my head, but two that persisted were: 1) the rationale or need for an energy transition at all was not clear, at least to me. The article talks about clean vs fossil fuel energy, which seems to indicate a mandate for decarbonization. But then it speaks in terms of expenditure and value, which indicate that the driver is economics and consumer burden. Those are two very different things. 2) the (over?) reliance on expenditure intensity made little sense to me at the fuel level. It was merely a function of capacity addition. I did not find that it had explanatory power, except when aggregated to the total burden on the economy, which fluctuates over time with a number of factors.

