Wayne Stoltenberg
8h

Overall a solid article with good analysis and supporting data. Perhaps send this to the NYT and WAPO as an example as to how to incorporate such things into their journalism.

Two things really stand out to me, firstly, how good markets are at increasing efficiency and thereby lowering costs and secondly, how really bad government planners are at seeing the future and directing economic activity.

It’s a great observation that in 1978 congress decreed that all new electricity generation be coal as they thought we were running out of natgas. We live under a mountain of inexpensive natgas. Also, the nuclear regulatory commission, since its founding in 1974 has succeeded in stopping almost all new reactors through unnecessary regulation on construction standards that significantly increase costs and delay construction.

Were it not for this, and other harmful government intervention in energy markets, we’d have more natgas and nuclear electricity generation and a lot less higher cost, unreliable renewable generation that has led to increases in retail electricity prices.

Lastly, as a nation, we have a real cost advantage in most types of energy intensive manufacturing. That’s what should get re-shored quickly as we have a structural cost advantage that can overcome higher labor costs in many instances.

Clayton Oberg
8h

Great historical perspective on energy trends and associated costs. Would your gasoline related charts include aircraft fuel? I would guess that fraction is increasing but still small. Your opening cartoon suggests suggests fossil fuels and energy in general has been holding back humankind and we're finally "breaking free." I don't know what an optimal picture would look like but energy abundance the associated fossil fuel consumption his lifted humanity up as opposed to tying it down (grumpy perspective from a retired oil&gas Geophysicist).

1 reply by Roger Pielke Jr.
