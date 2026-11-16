The TL;DR version of this post.

Last week, I came across the post below from the annual international climate confab, COP31 in Türkiye. The post shows showed Johan Rockström — co-leader of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) in Germany and long-time climate catastrophist — at a side event (sponsored by ASU?) promoting the fatally flawed Callahan and Mankin 2025 paper, discussed here at THB a few weeks ago.

Spotted CM25 being promoted — I guess no one told them about the F, C, K issue.

I thought the promotion of the flawed paper was interesting so I tracked down how it came to be that Rockström was promoting CM25.

What I discovered was much more interesting than that — I found overt climate advocacy by taxpayer-funded organizations that are supposed to be doing science, not moonlighting as shadow non-governmental organization (NGOs).

Let’s dive in . . .

For years I have discussed an important evolution in institutions of expertise. Publicly-funded institutions that have been created to conduct, assess, and coordinate science increasingly act as advocates for a political agenda — just like any garden variety NGO advocating for its favorite cause.

I have discussed this issue in the context of the IPCC (e.g., here and here), the US National Academy of Sciences, and within U.S. universities. The issues here are systemic.

These shadow NGOs have evolved from typically pursuing stealth advocacy to being much more open about their political agenda — with organizations created to serve the public interest instead engaging in unabashed and unapologetic special interest political advocacy.

Today’s post focuses on three of these obscure but important organizations at COP31, which continues this week: Future Earth, The Earth League, and the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP).

Alphabet soup

Simply understanding what these organizations do, who leads them, and who funds them is no easy task. Their sponsors, secretariats, leaders, and participants form a bureaucracy of incredible, mind-numbing complexity.

In brief:

Mission creep

Last month, Future Earth, The Earth League, and the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP) released a document — the 10 New Insights in Climate Science 2026/2027 — that outlined a political agenda intended to influence the outcomes of COP31.

“We hope that the 10 New Insights in Climate Science 2026/2027 will reach Party and Observer delegations to the UNFCCC, help inform their positions and arguments, and ultimately be reflected in the outcomes of COP31 in Antalya, Türkye, and beyond.” (p. 11)

The figure below maps out how taxpayers money supports the promotion of the political agenda outlined in the report.

There is nothing wrong whatsoever with a non-profit advocacy group or corporation organizing to appeal for outcomes that its members value — that is noble work and the bread and butter of democratic participation and decision making, with features and flaws described in Federalist 10 by James Madison in 1787.

However, it is wrong for institutions of science funded by taxpayers to be repurposed to play the role of an advocacy group supporting the political agendas of the individuals who happen to lead these organizations.

Here are the mission statements of each organization (emphases added) — political advocacy is not among their objectives:

WCRP. Mission: “The World Climate Research Programme (WCRP) coordinates and facilitates international climate research to develop, share, and apply the climate knowledge that contributes to societal well-being” (WCRP). At its founding in 1980, WCRP set its objectives “to determine the predictability of climate and to determine the effect of human activities on climate” (WCRP).

Future Earth. Mission: “Future Earth’s mission is to advance research in support of transformations to global sustainability.” Purpose: to “generate actionable, solution-oriented knowledge to inform and guide decisions by policy makers and practitioners at all levels of governance” (Future Earth).

The Earth League. Mission: “The Earth League provides scientific insights on change and transformation within the Earth system and informs decision-making for global sustainability” (Earth League).

We live in an era when institutions of expertise are increasingly distrusted by large segments of the public. By serving as shadow NGOs these institutions risk further losing that trust.

The political agenda of WCRP, Future Earth, and The Earth League

These organizations are not shy about their political agenda which they spell out clearly in their COP31 report.

The platform has six elements:

Phase out fossil fuels rapidly. The organizations call for “a rapid transition away from fossil fuels” (p. 26), and they want rules that “prevent carbon offsets from delaying domestic fossil fuel phase-outs” (p. 44). They urge governments to “consider excluding fossil fuel investments from treaty protection” (p. 47). They want any “emergency fossil fuel infrastructure” approved only with “a time-bound decommissioning or conversion plan” (p. 47). Litigate climate damages. Attribution science, the authors write, “strengthens the evidence available for accountability, litigation, and for loss and damage discussions” (p. 5), makes it possible “to examine the consumption and investment behaviour of high-income individuals” (p. 36), and can “provide scientific grounding for polluter-pays legislation, as in certain US states” (p. 36). The report claims that “end-to-end” attribution of losses is the “holy grail.” Restrict the political participation of opponents. The organizations assert: “National and subnational policymakers must target structural drivers of delay by banning deceptive greenwashing, restricting corporate lobbying and campaign contributions, and enforcing strict financial disclosures,” with oversight extended to “banks, private equity, and asset managers” (p. 44). They want reform of UNFCCC “observer modalities to prevent fossil fuel interests from delaying UNFCCC negotiations” (p. 44). They also want development lending and climate finance in the Global South to fund economic diversification and safety nets for an explicitly political purpose: “To counter domestic political narratives that frame decarbonisation as an economic threat” (p. 44). Redistribute wealth. The authors call for “substantial new contributions” to the UN loss and damage fund, and for climate finance of “at least USD 1.3 trillion” a year by 2035, with priority for “grant-based” public money (p. 11). They want a share of EU carbon border revenue “earmarked for affected country partners” (p. 41). Change what people eat. Governments “should provide incentives to shift towards healthier and more sustainable diets,” using “public procurement, dietary guidelines, consumer information” and other tools (p. 30). Recast disagreement as obstruction. The organizations define “climate obstruction” by reference to “the scientific understanding of what is needed” and “intentional efforts to slow or block climate policies that align with” that understanding (p. 42). Lawful lobbying, voting, and campaigning against such policies all count as “intentional efforts” to obstruct. The authors locate science denial “mainly among far-right voters and parties” (p. 43). The big conspiracy theory that justifies calls to regulate “climate obstruction.”

These may or may not be worthwhile objectives. Similarly, the polar opposite of what these organizations are advocating might also be worthwhile.

My point is not that they are promoting good or bad policies, but rather that they are advocating for political outcomes at all. The world has a healthy supply of climate NGOs, yet precious few institutions to coordinate international climate research. There is no reason to fold the latter into the former, but there are plenty of reasons not to.

Voices from the political fringe

The political agenda articulated by thee three organizations would no doubt receive a friendly hearing among many committed neo-Malthusians, degrowthers, and would-be speech censors. However, beyond that small bubble, there is little evidence for broad public support.

In some of the countries whose taxpayers fund the three organizations, there is ample evidence that some elements of their joint political agenda do not enjoy broad support — and I’d wager that the unpolled elements would be even more unpopular (especially those on diet and regulating allowed communication).

For instance:

In the United States, Pew Research Center found in 2024 that 29% of Americans favor a complete phase-out of oil, coal and natural gas, and 69% prefer a mix of fossil and renewable sources; even among Democrats, 45% favor a phase-out and 53% prefer the mix.

In Sweden, home of the Future Earth hub that coordinates the report, researchers found that only 16% to 27% of respondents support higher carbon taxes on transport fuels. In 2023, the Swedish government cut fuel taxes and the biofuel blending mandate despite warnings from the national Climate Policy Council, then partly restored the mandate in 2024.

In Germany, which funds the Earth League’s host institutions, YouGov found in April 2026 that 69% of respondents oppose banning the sale of petrol and diesel cars. Only 16% of Germans said wealthy countries should “take on most of the responsibility of tackling climate change,” and 30% said they would limit meat and dairy to two or three meals a week.

Publics and governments in other countries show the same pattern.

In the YouGov survey, majorities in all six countries polled, Britain, France, Germany, Denmark, Spain and Italy, opposed a ban on petrol and diesel cars, from 50% of respondents in Spain to 70% in France.

In Canada, another Future Earth host, Prime Minister Mark Carney and his cabinet ended the consumer carbon price at their first meeting in March 2025.

The dynamics here are not difficult to understand: When an institution officially takes one side of a contested political debate, people on the other side of that debate learn that they are seen as opponents or even enemies. That creates unnecessary political risks for these organizations and their missions. These risks are neither hypothetical nor limited to the United States.

Pick a lane

Publicly funded science organizations that want to work as advocacy groups should give up that funding and instead register as NGOs.

Governments created and fund international science programs to coordinate, facilitate, and advance science. If the leaders of these organizations insist on repurposing them as shadow NGOs, then governments should take action to hold these programs to their official missions — including defunding them unless they stick to their missions.

For decades, such programs in many critical areas of research have enjoyed support from policymakers across the political spectrum, because their missions were understood to serve common interests. When these programs depart from their missions to play politics, they put that support at risk.

Before you go, please click the “❤️ Like” button! Go on now!