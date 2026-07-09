The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Paul Szilagyi's avatar
Paul Szilagyi
10h

maybe someone can also tell people they can stop wearing masks while driving alone in their cars. The psychological conditioning away from science and into fear remains deeply entrenched.

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John Bates's avatar
John Bates
10h

Thanks Roger, your best summary of the RPC fiasco to date. The graphics are particularly well done. It will take a very long time to fix this. Yesterday I saw a paper claiming many US SW cities would be deserts by 2050; based on RPC 8.5 of course. The scientific societies could be helpful in flagging this important change, but I'm unfortunately skeptical they will lead on this.

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