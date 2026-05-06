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Andy May's avatar
Andy May
7h

"... petition had compromised the Academy’s ability to lend an independent voice to the debate as any NAS report — even if put together by a balanced expert committee — would face dismissal in the political process because the institution had seemingly already signaled its position on the political debate."

Precisely. Any political opinion expressed by any scientist or engineer, disqualifies him or her from any participation as an expert on that subject and it invalidates anything they write on it. Same with judges.

Admittedly, I went to college before dirt, but I don't remember any of my professors expressing a political opinion in class or out of class, even when asked to. I miss the old days, compared to them, modern academics seem very juvenile. No wonder nobody trusts them anymore.

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John B's avatar
John B
5hEdited

About two years ago I started reading Thomas Sowell. No one has influenced my thinking more than Sowell. Sowell’s books cover a number of broad areas, one of those being the influence of intellectuals on our society. Dr. Sowell points out that intellectuals face few negative consequences when their promoted policies and ideas fail.

The scientists that Roger Pielke talks about fall into this category. Google AI summaries several of the books on intellectuals that Sowell has written about:

Intellectuals and Society (2010, 2012) examines how "idea workers" exert massive influence on public policy and culture without being accountable for the frequently disastrous consequences of their theories.

Intellectuals and Race (2013): Explores how the ideas and crusades of intellectuals have shaped racial perceptions and strife, often causing harm.

The Vision of the Anointed (1995): Critiques the tendency of elites to believe they have the superior insight to solve societal problems, leading to flawed social policy

Intellectuals are often well educated in very narrow subfields, but think of themselves as smarter, wiser, and more morally superior than the rest of us. They believe their narrow expertise makes them qualified to tell all the rest of us how to live our lives. This attitude of superiority without paying a price for being wrong is why I find it very difficult to listen to almost any of them.

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