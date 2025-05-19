The Honest Broker

Andy May
5h

"There is no way to actually know what is true and what is fiction."

I agree and this is where I have been for many years, but not for the reasons you list in your post, these are my reasons:

1. Russia, Russia, Russia and the Steele dossier.

2. The 51 intelligence experts calling Hunter's laptop Russian disinformation when they clearly knew that was a lie.

3. Placing spies in the Trump campaign.

4. Placing FBI informants in June 6th demonstrations and then lying about it.

5. The FBI lied to the FISA court to surveil Carter Page.

No one, especially Trump and his senior advisors, have any reason to trust the FBI, NSA, or CIA. Trump promised to overhaul all of them in his campaign and that is exactly what he is doing. Personally, I think it is way overdue, they have been a menace for decades.

Some abuses have been documented by the WSJ:

https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/fbis-misuse-of-foreign-spying-law-complicates-the-push-to-renew-it-3a1a9784?msockid=3745d4030e2864662adac7fe0f8365aa

https://www.wsj.com/politics/how-can-we-keep-the-cia-and-the-fbi-out-of-our-politics-369c1247?msockid=3745d4030e2864662adac7fe0f8365aa

This quote stands out:

"A CIA employee participating in a campaign to deceive American voters is intolerable. The FBI targeting an American citizen and lying to a court to gain surveillance powers against him is intolerable. Sadly we now know that we can’t rely on the press to guard against such abuses, and we also know that big government doesn’t reform itself."

I think your "comment" button link is busted. This comment went to the wrong post.

Roger Pielke Jr.
3hEdited

I'm not much interested in the partisan comments here, but I'll allow them so long as people stay within bounds - and if you are a member of the THB community, you know what the bounds are.

Instead, I'd mch rather hear practical recommendations for fixing the NIC and NIEs. (Which is the focus of part 2 coming soon.)

Let's just postulate that intelligence has been abused by the people you disagree with politically (Biden, Russia Hoax, Biden Laptop, WMDs, COVID-19, Iran, Trump, Gabbard - pick your favorite!).

OK, with that postulated now what?

The answer necesssarily must be more than just - install intelligence analysts loyal to my favorite politician, right?

