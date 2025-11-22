The Honest Broker

Tom Sparks's avatar
Tom Sparks
1d

"Journalism" and "science" have both descended so far into the depths of dishonesty. Even their lies contradict each other, yet they ignore even that.

NYT wants to give Paris credit for a drop in CO2 intensity (and thus temp paths); while at the same time the Alarmists still insist on using the unattainable worst case scenarios.

The former is just a blatant credit-grab, for which they had nothing to do. (But they use it to keep the mantle of Authority). And the latter is a combination of funding fear-mongering and (at best) another Noble Lie by our elites to keep the rubes on board with their "solutions".

Mark Tokarski's avatar
Mark Tokarski
1d

I'm still a dottering old fool, it appears, waiting on evidence of the CO2-temperature connection. I guess that All the Helen's of the World Agree will have to do, my apologies to Kids in the Hall. Roger and others seem obliged to lead with their chins, that we all agree that continued use of fossil fuels increases CO2 in the atmosphere, and that it is dangerous. It is the control knob fallacy.

We all agree that CO2 has some effect on temperature. We don't know how much, which is why the Paris projections are elaborate mouse painting. We don't understand the effects of saturation, outgoing long wave radiation, or polar transport, Urban Heat Islands, or the Sun. Here in Colorado our monthly high temperature over the last 100 years has increased 1.56 degrees, barely perceptible on skin. That's by NOAA data. Regionally there is not much variance. How much of that is due to increased CO2? You say all, I say an immeasurably small contribution, and anyway, whether all or none, it is not dangerous or a threat.

So instead let's worry about having enough energy, and more importantly to make that energy available to Africa and South America, putting an end to the New Colonialism that the Climate Change advocates appear to embrace..

