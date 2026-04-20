The Honest Broker

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Manfred's avatar
Manfred
2d

I wonder if the top down and bottom up approaches that Roger describes so well do suffer from a version of the Lucas Critique. When you make the predictions decades into the future, the model does not take into account the fundamentals of the economy - it actually assumes the fundamentals (technology, know how, demand, etc) stay fixed at the moment when the predictions are made.

And that is simply not true. The economy adapts, changes, technology changes, capital equipment changes, and thus, this affects the predictions into the future. Which means the predictions of the top down and bottom up models are simply blah.

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Richard Batey's avatar
Richard Batey
2d

Thank you for clarifying this difficult topic.

Not to denigrate competent econometrics, but the idea that gradual warming has a significantly negative effect on the production of wealth contradicts common sense. Since the end of WW2, we have seen the explosive economic growth of many impoverished nations that were allowed economic freedom for the first time. We have also seen the powerful effect that the availability of affordable energy has had on economic growth. And that includes rapid economic growth in warmer climates, as affordable energy has allowed air conditioning to make life more livable. We have also seen economic contraction, where economic freedom and affordable energy have contracted. The correlation is obvious and overwhelming.

Given these facts, common sense should inform us that any economic effect of gradual warming could only be low-level noise when compared to the powerful effects of economic freedom and affordable energy.

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