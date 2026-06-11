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Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
19h

Trusting Science: Properly done, science itself can be trusted. This means full scientific method and error estimates.

The question "do you trust science" is loaded with interpretation. For me the question should be "Do you trust the scientific community?".

Properly done, science is not biased. However, people pursuing "Attribution Science" are absolutely biased.

Science cannot define truth. Science can only define that which is demonstrably false. Advocacy is anti-science.

For example, the science of Jay Bhattacharya was well done and was/is to be trusted. Follow John Ionides also).

However, the proclamations of Fauci, Collins, etc. were NOT based on properly executed science, and hence were not to be trusted. That's why FDA filed to sequester COVID vax test data for 75 years.

Unfortunately, many in our country confuse the Scientist with Science. As Fauci said: "I am the science!". Yup. No other proof was needed that the man is not the science.

The question should be: Can you trust the "scientist"?

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David's avatar
David
18h

"The rise of anti-expertise politics reflects a judgment that expert institutions serve themselves more reliably than the public." Specifically, "" institutions serve themselves " ... that's Pournelle's Iron Law of Bureaucracy. I can't figure out how avoid that, maybe just the wrecking ball approach.

Here's the description from the late Jerry Pournelle's website:

Pournelle's Iron Law of Bureaucracy states that in any bureaucratic organization there will be two kinds of people":

First, there will be those who are devoted to the goals of the organization. Examples are dedicated classroom teachers in an educational bureaucracy, many of the engineers and launch technicians and scientists at NASA, even some agricultural scientists and advisors in the former Soviet Union collective farming administration.

Secondly, there will be those dedicated to the organization itself. Examples are many of the administrators in the education system, many professors of education, many teachers union officials, much of the NASA headquarters staff, etc.

The Iron Law states that in every case the second group will gain and keep control of the organization. It will write the rules, and control promotions within the organization.

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