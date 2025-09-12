Above you can see my podcast with Maynard Holt of Veriten, recorded earlier this week. Paid subscribers can read the full transcript below. You can access all of Veriten’s COBT podcasts here — Highly recommended.

Here is how Veriten summarized our broad-ranging conversation:

In our conversation, Roger provides context for the DOE report, including the history of U.S. climate regulation and key milestones such as the Clean Air Act, Massachusetts v. EPA classifying CO₂ as a pollutant, and the endangerment finding under the Obama Administration. He outlines both the constructive discussions and contentious debates the report sparked as well as challenges in climate science discourse where debate is polarized along partisan lines and questions or alternative views are often penalized. We discuss energy demand beyond Western-centric perspectives and the importance of objective, fact-based discussion in balancing emissions reduction goals with realistic energy needs and technological development. Roger shares his perspective on the political implications of the DOE report, including how it could influence the endangerment finding, the low scientific bar required under the Clean Air Act, the need to democratize climate science for broader public understanding, the importance of constructive debate among experts, the risk of overly aggressive emissions policies on energy costs and reliability, and the necessity of balancing climate action with political and economic realities. We explore how rising energy demand drives innovation, the actual outcomes of climate policies versus their intended goals, how the 2009 endangerment finding is outdated and needs updating to reflect current science, Roger’s assessment of the strengths and criticisms of the DOE report, and his recent attendance at the Abundance Conference, where he observed bipartisan engagement and discussions on expanding access to energy and improving living standards. We cover the American Enterprise Institute’s nonpartisan mission and focus areas including technology, science, energy, and higher education, the value of fostering “intellectual hospitality,” the role of experts in democracy, the importance of leadership in preserving institutional integrity, the need for healthier, fact-based discussions on climate and policy, and much more. We greatly appreciate Roger for joining and sharing his expertise and insights with us all.

Next week is going to be an exciting one here at THB.

On Tuesday I am testifying before the House Oversight Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency in a hearing titled, “Playing God with the Weather — a Disastrous Forecast.” On Wednesday I am participating in a much-anticipated AEI discussion of the EPA Endangerment finding — Should the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding Be Reversed?

You can watch the live stream of each at the links above. I’ll be posting on each. Thanks for reading and supporting!

