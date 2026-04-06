The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Raoul LeBlanc's avatar
Raoul LeBlanc
3d

An excellent assessment of the root cause. Very well done. One additional thought to add: my own personal philosophy is that one of the most basic and universal driver of human behavior is the drive to find value for myself. We all want to be heroes. We want to be fighting for Team Good. This leads us to simplistic, Manichean worldviews. The charge leveled by all sides of the climate debate is that the opposite team are charlatans motivated by cynical plays for money and power. I do not find this to be the case when I speak with people. Rather, they are sincere. True believers. Of course, they are mistaken insofar as they hold beliefs which deviate from mine. 😆

It is therefore hard to get climate advocates (and climate "deniers") to climb down -- not because they are dumb or evil, but because this involves a willingness to admit they have been wrong. I know that is hard for me.

Even more importantly, it means they need to find another avenue to generate self worth and purpose in their lives. As Bjorn Lomborg noted in his brilliant "The Skeptical Environmentalist", the eschatological impulse in humans remains strong. It is hard to be a hero in a future of continually improving economic and social welfare.

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3 replies by Roger Pielke Jr. and others
Science Does Not Care's avatar
Science Does Not Care
3d

I can imagine many factors that encouraged and inspired US scientists to "get political" and promote climate catastrophism.

Many scientists are idealists. Many also see themselves as intellectually superior, and suffer the conceit that they should therefore be in charge.

Academic scientists work in institutions with bureaucratic and even socialist tendencies, and are surrounded by other faculty and staff with openly-declared affinity for socialism. And in socialist systems, objective apolitical science does not last long.

Academic scientists also lean into funding. When the biggest, and perhaps only growing, trough is climate science, and the funding is controlled by climate politics, neutrality only gets in the way. Student interest, and academic administration response to student demands, also skews teaching and research.

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