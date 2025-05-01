The Honest Broker

Charlie Webster
Charlie Webster
2d

Hello Roger,

Your sentence "System inertia was a benefit of large, baseload power generation that has been underappreciated. No longer."

I would like to add more emphasis by saying that "System inertia is a cost-free benefit of large, baseload power generation that has been underappreciated. No longer. All alternative proposals to replace the required base load generator system inertia with Synchronous Condensers, advanced Static VAR Compensators and Batteries may work in theory but are costly and are inherently complex and less reliable that the cost-free system inertia provided by large baseload power generation.

All these additional costs for renewable energy support plant will add to the ever-increasing electricity price.

Roger Caiazza
Roger Caiazza
2d

I agree 100% - foundation of low carbon future grid should be nuclear power, supplemented by dispatchable natural gas.

Now we need to convince the politicians that approach is good enough.

