I must say I'm surprised how many of the first comments are enthusiastic supporters of significantly lower population. I know many such people exist, but I hadn't expected them to be THB fans. I don't advocate for any particular population level, but there are some serious implications of decreasing (as opposed to low) population. Perhaps most significant is: who will care for dependent old people? If these are the same people who would need to care for dependent young people, how is the tradeoff managed? If we look at a family, we might say "Working people can support their aging parents, while the aging parents help to take care of their grandchildren." I'm not sure this approach can scale to a large society, particularly if a lot of the working people don't have children.

Disadvantages of a low (as opposed to declining) population include increased vulnerability to things like disease outbreaks. Also fewer geniuses to solve hard problems, fewer great artists to come up with new creations, fewer social contacts in general, less chance to specialize economically, which could mean less of what we'd recognize as prosperity.

But I'm sure the rain forests would be glad to have fewer people.

The late Hans Rosling said once “People think we used to live in ecological balance with nature. We didn’t… we died in ecological balance with nature.”

Few people know (especially if they went to college), that the population explosion of the 1900s was not because people had more babies… it’s because economic progress and technological innovation led to fewer babies dying… and thus they were able to live into adulthood. What a fantastic achievement! I’m surprised and very saddened at the antihuman narrative lamenting that more kids didn’t die. But I guess it doesn’t surprise me… especially since they probably went to college.

It’s no coincidence that the 1900s were an explosion of population while simultaneously a dramatic rise in the standard of living for the average person... driven by technological advancement made possible by more brains working together. We are no smarter than our predecessors, there are just more of us to specialize and share ideas.

As a result of all these brains working together:

- We produce more wealth using fewer material inputs (Andy McAffee – More from Less). The average person today lives a better material life than most kings in history.

- Where there’s economic growth and technological innovation, we produce more food on less land using less water (Our World in Data – Cropland Use).

- Using less land means more goes back to conservation and global greening (also brought to you by that plant food, C02 btw) (NASA – Carbon Dioxide Fertilization Greening the Earth).

- Proved reserves of energy continue to grow and, again in advanced societies, our C02 emissions continue to decline (Our World in Data – Greenhouse Gas Emissions).

- By almost every metric, there’s never been a better time to be alive (Max Roser - The Short History of Global Living Conditions and Why it Matters that We Know It).

People need to stop listening to the merchants of despair… and pick up a copy of Robert Zubrin’s book “Merchants of Despair.”

I’m not alarmed at a decreasing population, but I don’t cheer it on either. It will likely come with its own consequences: less innovation, shrinking economies, political strife, and cultural/socio regression.

