Kip Hansen
Dr. Pielke ==> LIKE: "To be clear — there are many more factors that affect global climate beyond carbon dioxide, and global average surface temperature is not a particularly useful variable for understanding changes in climate at human and ecological scales."

REALLY LIKE: "global average surface temperature is not a particularly useful variable"

Andy May
You allude to the fact that CCS is unlikely to happen and this is very true. I spent part of my career in the CO2 production and transport world and the engineering and economic problems with CCS are huge! I also agree that nuclear is one of our best future energy sources, but we need to get going with it. We need thousands of nuclear power plants to make any difference and at the current rate of permitting and construction we are getting nowhere.

