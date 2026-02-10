The Honest Broker

11h

A compelling argument. However, I balked at the wind-up, with this: "the Earth will continue to warm until emissions reach net zero." And it's said without qualification, as if with certainty. We still don't whether the Earth will continue to warm even well after emissions reach net zero. The balance of natural and anthropogenic causes for the warming that has occurred over the last two centuries has not been determined, has it?

10hEdited

Not mentioned in the THB email is a major advantage of adaptation over mitigation. Mitigation requires global cooperation and economic sacrifice to reduce the concentration of GHG in the atmosphere. We already know how ineffective mitigation has been after three decades of global demands for it. The concentration of atmospheric CO2 has risen unabated and continues to do so.

But most adaptation is local, or at least regional. For example, last year, there was a terrible, killer flash flood on the Guadalupe River in Texas. Texas government reacted by passing an adaptation law that requires better flood warning systems and limits land use within the Guadalupe's flood plain. These common-sense fixes will almost certainly limit future flash flood disasters there, no matter what mitigation occurs. And it does not impose even on most Texans, much less Californians, Germans, or Moroccans.

Another advantage of adaptation is that this advantage can be credibly explained to non-scientists.

