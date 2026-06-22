With JD Vance meeting with his Iranian counterparts in Switzerland as I write this, I thought it would be a good time to look back at my April 2 analysis of Iran War costs — both to update them and see how my projections have fared thus far. You can find a spreadsheet with source data and updated calculations at the bottom of this post.

Top line: My overall estimate of consumer costs has fared well. Independent estimates of government costs continue to rise. So far, I estimate that through mid-June the average U.S. household has experienced ~$555 in increased fuel and fertilizer costs, and adding in government costs using available estimates, that figure rises to ~$775 to ~$1,313 per household, depending on assumptions. Read on for the details.

The three THB scenarios captured the costs

Evolution of Iran war household costs: Methods and data in the post.

My April 2 post included three scenarios for Iran War costs looking to the end of June — central, +25%, -25% — and with a caveat: “the +/-25% scenarios are not upper or lower bounds.” The +/-25% was just a guessimate on my part, but it worked out well to date. As you can see in the figure above, the projection envelope encompassed the evolution of summed consumer costs to date.

Let’s next look at the elements that comprise the consumer costs: fuel and fertilizer.

As you can see in the figures below, with respect to gasoline and diesel, the projections did well, though gasoline prices exceeded the +25% upper bound for the entire month of May: the scenario implied a peak average price of $4.28/gallon while the actual peak was $4.56 on May 21. Diesel rose, to a peak of $5.69 in early April (it neared that level again in mid-May) versus $5.87 in the +25% projection.

Evolution of Iran war fuel costs: Methods and data in the post.

As of yesterday, June 21, 2026, the AAA national average is $3.938/gallon for regular gasoline and $5.040/gallon for diesel, meaning that prices remained well elevated from pre-war conditions and the costs borne by American consumers will continue to mount.

Through June 19, cumulative extra household fuel spending is ~$543 ($334 gasoline, $209 diesel) — up from $92 estimated through April 1. Projected to June 30 by holding prices flat (as in the original method), the total reaches ~$592.

This is broadly consistent with independent estimates of energy-driven household cost: Moody’s Analytics put it at ~$450 per household as of late May, with gasoline accounting for “roughly half” — in the same range as my $334 gasoline-only figure for that period.

The figure below shows the relationship of weekly WTI crude oil prices and average U.S. gasoline pricess, which has a strong relationship.

On average, $3/gallon gasoline is associated with WTI at ~$60/barrel and $4/gallon with ~$90-95 a barrel.

Fertilizer costs remain elevated

While fuel prices are off their highs since the war started, fertilizer prices have kept rising, as you can see i the figure below. DTN’s survey for the fourth full week of May put anhydrous ammonia at a record $1,118 per short ton — up from $1,035 on April 1 and 29% above the $865 February baseline, capping 14 straight weeks of higher prices — DTN’s longest such run since it began tracking the index in 2008 — before finally easing in late May. Urea has pulled back from its mid-April peak but at $823/ton is still 35% above baseline; urea ammonium nitrate (UAN is also substantially pricier — UAN32 ($585/ton, +26%) and UAN28 ($530/ton, +29%). All eight of DTN’s tracked fertilizers remain higher than they were a year earlier.

Evolution of Iran war fertilzer costs: Methods and data in the post.

An American Farm Bureau Federation survey from mid-April found about 70% of farmers said they couldn’t afford all the fertilizer they needed for spring planting — though exposure split sharply by region. American Farm Bureau Federation president Zippy Duvall noted that most Midwest corn and soybean growers had locked in prices before the war, while a majority of Southern cotton and rice farmers had not.

The April 2 post undershot this one. Working from a rougher method than the fuel calculations, that post’s “current prices held flat” scenario projected cumulative spring nitrogen costs of about $700 million by June 30. Rerunning the original spreadsheet’s own methodology, cumulative extra nitrogen spending had already reached roughly $1.5 billion by June 19, more than double the original’s June 30 estimate with 11 days of the application season still to come. Some of that gap is already realized and some of it reflects farmers like the Midwest corn growers above who locked in prices and won’t feel the increase until 2027.

On a per-household basis this works out to ~$11 per household by June 19, up from ~$1.60 through April 1. That increase is real but is not a direct expense to households, unlike gasoline and diesel. Increased fertilizer costs first impact ~1.9 million U.S. farm operations that purchase nitrogen each spring.

For a corn grower applying 180-200 lb of nitrogen per acre, University of Illinois economists calculate the war-driven price increase adds about $28-31/acre if buying anhydrous ammonia and $49-54/acre if buying urea — a real, current-season cost for an exposed operation. The impact on 132 million U.S. households will arrive later and more diffusely, through the increased prices of corn, soybeans, and the meat and dairy raised on them.

What the war has cost the taxpayer

The original post extrapolated the CSIS day-12 estimate of $16.5 billion forward at the same rate to get roughly $35 billion by April 1. That overshot the government’s own accounting: Pentagon Comptroller Jules Hurst testified the cumulative cost was $25 billion by April 29 — CSIS’s follow-up found the sustained daily rate fell sharply after the first dozen days, from $1.4B/day to roughly $500M/day, as spending front-loaded into the opening strikes. Hurst updated the figure to $29 billion in May 12 testimony, the latest official number, which doesn’t include the cost of repairing damaged bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Independent analysts think that’s a significant undercount, and suggest direct costs of $50-100 billion, two to three times the official figure. Harvard’s Linda Bilmes, who built a widely-cited methodology for estimating the Iraq/Afghanistan wars’ long-run costs, has said she’s “certain” the eventual total will reach $1 trillion once veterans’ disability and healthcare costs are folded in — costs the administration does not consider in its tabulation. My April 2 projection looks pretty good, based on published estimates available at the time.

Bottom line: what does this add up to per household?

Converting the federal cost to a per-household basis and adding that to the $555 per household in fuel and fertilizer costs tracked above, and the combined per-household bill through mid-June runs from ~$775 (using the Pentagon’s own number) to ~$1,313 (using the high end of independent estimates) — versus $92 through April 1 in the original post.

For a rough cross-check: Moody’s Analytics estimated the combined cost to U.S. consumers and taxpayers at about $132 billion as of mid-June — about $1,000 per household on the same basis — which is fully consistent with my analysis, despite using a different (top-down) methodology.

Ongoing, increasing costs of the Iran war borne by the American consumer do not require a restart of kinetic war: Shipping companies and insurers still have to rebuild the trade volumes and confidence lost over four months of closures and blockade — a process GasBuddy analysts don't expect to finish before 2027, even if the current round of talks succeeds. Veterans will draw care and disability payments for decades, farmers will continue to pay higher prices for fertilizer, the federal government will continue to incur costs of the conflict.

Together, the costs of the Iran war documented here should be viewed as an opening tally that is still accumulating. The Iran war will have economic consequences for American consumers, farmers, and taxpayers that will long outlast whatever date future historians settle on as the war's end.

Comments and critique are welcome!

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The supporting spreadsheet — full daily price series, scenario-evaluation tables, and sourcing for every figure — is available below to all subscribers. This is work in progress. Caveat Lector! Iran War Cost Data Update 21jun2026 63.3KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

Methods Appendix (updated June 2026)

Timeline. April 8: two-week ceasefire announced. April 13: U.S. imposes a naval blockade on Iran after the Islamabad talks fail. Prices peak the third week of May. June 17: The U.S. and Iran sign a memorandum of understanding. June 18: full text released; gasoline falls below $4/gallon for the first time since March.

Fuel — data and sourcing. Daily gasoline and diesel prices from April 2 through June 19 are reconstructed by linear interpolation between sourced checkpoints. Gasoline checkpoints: AAA, April 9 ($4.16); AAA, April 16 ($4.09); Rigzone/AAA, April 17 ($4.076); US News/AAA, May 1 ($4.39); Al Jazeera, May 12 ($4.50); AAA, May 21 peak ($4.56); EIA weekly update, June 1/8/15 ($4.305/$4.146/$4.052); AAA, June 18 ($3.999, held flat through June 19, the latest confirmed reading). Diesel checkpoints: TIME/AAA, April 6 ($5.62); Overdrive/EIA, week of April 6 peak (~$5.64); WRAL/AAA, ~May 1 ($5.57); Rigzone/AAA, May 21 (yesterday $5.652, week ago $5.667, month ago $5.511); EIA weekly update, June 1/8/15 ($5.350/$5.210/$5.059). The companion spreadsheet flags every daily value as “Confirmed” (a sourced checkpoint), “Held flat (latest verified),” or “Interpolated.”

Cumulative extra cost uses the original formula — (price − Feb 27 baseline) × daily consumption — at a constant consumption rate matching the rate implied by the original spreadsheet’s own Feb 27–April 1 data (≈8.70 Mbpd gasoline, ≈3.90 Mbpd diesel), consistent with EIA’s reported range of 360-380 million gallons/day for U.S. gasoline demand. No seasonal summer-driving increase is layered on top, which likely makes this a conservative (slightly low) estimate for May-June relative to the original’s own stated seasonal range.

Fertilizer — data and sourcing. Weekly purchase-volume assumptions (urea 226,452 short tons/week; anhydrous 108,890; UAN28 159,449; UAN32 186,015) were back-solved to exactly reproduce the original spreadsheet’s April 1 cumulative figure and are otherwise unchanged from the original post (USDA/IFA spring application volume of ~270,000 metric tons N/week, same product-mix shares). Post-April-1 price checkpoints are from DTN’s weekly retail fertilizer survey: April 15 (urea $847, anhydrous $1,088, UAN28 $513, UAN32 $572) and the fourth full week of May, published June 10 (urea $823, anhydrous $1,118, UAN28 $530, UAN32 $585) — the most current DTN data available, held flat through June 19 pending a more recent reading.

Federal cost. Official figures are Pentagon Comptroller Jules Hurst’s testimony to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, April 29 and the House Appropriations defense subcommittee, May 12. CSIS’s cost-estimate updates, reported via The Intercept, supply the daily-rate breakdown. Independent estimates and Bilmes quotes are from ms.now/MSNBC, June 19 and Common Dreams, April 15. The Moody’s Analytics cross-check figure is reported in NPR’s June 17 retrospective. Household conversions throughout use 132 million U.S. households, unchanged from the original post.