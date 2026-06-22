The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
17hEdited

The REAL question for Economics is this: What would have been the costs imposed on the world if Iran had achieved a Nuclear Weapon. Accounting (history) is easy. Economics (soothsaying the future) is fraught with uncertainties, many which are unknown unknowns.

So, the post-facto accounting of current costs is not complete without understanding what the FUTURE world would look like if Iran got its nuclear weapons.

Otherwise, the analysis is incomplete: It does not include the totality of costs and benefits.

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Kneten, Norval's avatar
Kneten, Norval
15h

I checked "liked" for this post in that I assumed THB was simply trying to set a U.S. consumer base line which, of course, most citizens are focused on - that's generally our starting point as humans. Nevertheless, the comments this post generated have clearly indicated that a full discussion of cost/benefit is warranted. Whether you, Roger, want to spend the time and your resources doing do is, obviously, up to you.

One comment for your consideration: I had some new insights - saw some of these aspects through new lenses - through those comments. That's exactly what I've come to expect of THB and is what I consider a high benefit of my subscription. A deeper and wider discussion would be well worth sharing with my friends/colleagues/etc, especially when looking at the alternatives that are currently "out there."

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