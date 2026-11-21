I’ve giving a keynote talk on the Iran war and energy security on 2 Dec 2026 at the University of Texas Austin. Details here .

The per-household costs of the Iran War have reached $1,750 as of mid-November, as shown in the figure below. The costs remain fully consistent with the THB projections from April, and updated in June and September. At the bottom of this post, paid THB subscribers have access to a spreadsheet and PDF deck with the full Iran war cost update.

On December 2 I’ll be releasing a new THB G20 Energy Security Index that folds the Iran war costs analysis into a significant new dashboard on energy security that will be updated weekly. The new dashboard accompanies my keynote talk at the UT-Austin Civitas Institute summit: Iran War at Year One: The Return of Energy Security.

Below is a screenshot of the new dashboard, which is the most sophisticated yet built here at THB.

One more quick update:

A key part of my replication of Callahan and Mankin (CM) — and identification of fatal errors — has now itself been independently replicated and published as a pre-print: An Error in Callahan and Mankin’s Extreme-Heat Damage Formula. The new pre-print confirms key findings of how the CM results depend on temperature scale: Celsius, Farenheit, or Kelvin — which is clearly nonsensical.

I have heard back from editors at both Science and Nature who tell me that they have opened investigations of the CM papers. Nature tells me that they will post a notice of editorial concern, which has yet to appear. Neither Callahan nor Mankin have responded to my invitation to prepare a response that I will publish here at THB — that offer will remain open. I’ll continue to update as things progress.

Also, coming soon here at THB:

An essential slide deck on climate science and policy for members of the incoming 120th Congress;

An comprehensive update of my 2009 paper on air capture of carbon dioxide, in response to the COP31 focus on carbon dioxide removal;

Beta release of the first course in the THB Academy on climate science and policy. The beta test will be available only to THB paid subscribers for the first 6 weeks — to contribute to developing this resource and taking a deep dive into climate science and policy, please consider joining their ranks.

Have a great weekend!

Reminder: Below, THB paid subscribers have access to a PDF deck and spreadsheet with sources, data, and methods of the Iran war costs November update. Paid subscribers underwrite the work here at THB and I am grateful!

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