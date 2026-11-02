The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Bill Pound's avatar
Bill Pound
2h

I await the AI replication of the "hockey stick" paper. Quality control applied to science, what a concept! I would like to see a complete example.

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Jason's avatar
Jason
1h

I don't think most people understand how rapidly AI is reducing the friction that has always been central to the process of doing and reviewing science. Need a literature review? AI will do a more thorough review in two hours than a graduate student can do in a semester. Need help with experimental design and data analysis? AI is now better at statistical design and complex data analysis than most PhD statistical ecologists I have worked with in my career. It writes R and Python code faster and more accurately than anyone on my staff. It finds errors and deficiencies in our work more rapidly and thoroughly than external peer reviewers. The final limitations to making rapid progress across many domains appear to be data and context. You either have them or you don't. It is an amazing and head-spinning time to work in the field of applied research.

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