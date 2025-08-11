You sure about that?

Later this week here at THB I’ll be publishing two important pieces — one a guest post from a climate scientist on how his work was cited in the DOE CWG report and the other exposing a major scandal in climate research. Today, I share a big pile of recommended readings. We are all lucky to have so much good thinking/writing available as well as some top notch science (that you won’t read about in the media), and I share some things that I’ve recently found to be well worth reading.

Let’s get to it . . .

Commentary and Reports

Ted Nordhaus, of The Breakthrough Institute, has a fantastic essay that asks and answers the question: “Why do so many smart people, most trained as scientists, engineers, lawyers, or public policy experts, and all who will tell you, and I say this not ironically, that they “believe in science,” get the science of climate risk so badly wrong?”

Ted has some thoughtful words about me and my work in the essay, which I appreciate. I do have a different view of myself being “cancelled.” It is true that I do not get Christmas cards from the most extreme climate activists (who are found also in science and major media), but that is OK — they all read THB anyway!

Travis Fisher at the Cato Institute, shares some of the backstory of the DOE CWG report: Why I Helped Organize the Department of Energy’s Climate Report. He explains:

The secretary’s plan was simple. We would reorient the debate about climate science and climate policy by confronting the gatekeepers head-on. The DOE was to publish a report that would reinforce areas of wide agreement among climate scientists, such as the observable fact that carbon dioxide is a GHG that is warming the planet. However, in the immortal words of Al Gore, the report would also shed light on some inconvenient truths that cut against the prevailing narrative that climate change is an existential threat. Among those truths: US historical data do not support claims of increased frequency or intensity of hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and droughts. My job was to coordinate the effort without injecting my own bias.

Many of the reactions to the DOE CWG have exposed pathologies of gatekeepers in the scientific community. For instance, climate scientist Kerry Emanuel (who helped to push me out from 538 back in the day) criticizes the CWG report for focusing on U.S. hurricane landfalls and not discussing the Caribbean, and in the process shares some blatant misinformation:

Given that the Caribbean region had a high population density (and associated newspaper accounts) going back to the early 19th century, they could have looked at ALL Atlantic landfalls, not just the U.S. Had they done so, they would have discovered a clear upward trend.

OK then, let’s look at that data. Chenoweth and Howard (2023) complied a time series of hurricane landfalls in the Caribbean from 1494. They found no upwards trend and a big surprise (emphasis added):

The central and eastern Caribbean Sea region has the longest continuous record of hurricane impacts anywhere in the world, extending back to 1494 CE Hurricane numbers and intensity in this region vary with the warm and cold phases of El Niño-Southern Oscillation. Hurricane frequency was lowest in the 20th century and stands out in the 529-year record for both length and duration.

Too often, in their enthusiasm to debunk their perceived enemies, climate scientists make public claims that are simply contrary to evidence and research. If the CWG continues to expose such bad form, it will have been a very worthy effort. Have a look at Fisher’s peek behind the scenes.

The former NOAA employee responsible for compiling its now-retired “Billion Dollar Disasters” tabulation has joined the climate advocacy group Climate Central to continue the tabulation. This is good news — I long argued that the tabulation was more about marketing and advocacy than science. This move makes that explicit.

Last week, President Trump fired the head statistician at the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a jobs report that he did not like. Michael Strain, a colleague at AEI, writes: By incorrectly asserting that the jobs data are biased, Trump is undermining the credibility of the information on which policymakers, businesses, households, and investors depend. I agree. Here is an op-ed that I wrote in 2013 when the Greek government brought charges against its chief statistician. I never thought I’d see that here.

Peer-reviewed Research you Won’t See in the Media

Finally for today, on September 17th, my AEI colleague Ben Zycher and I will be part of a panel discussion at AEI in Washington, DC on the question: “Should the EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Endangerment Finding Be Reversed?”. Ben and I have different answers to that question, as do the two lawyers who will be joining us on the panel. Healthy and respectful debate and disagreement — How it should be done! Please join us, in person or online. Reserve your spot here.

Buckle up, this week is going to be a big one here at THB!

