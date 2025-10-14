The Honest Broker

Class Enemy
1d

Roger, I’ve been out of American academia since 1997, but a very quick search allowed me to find out that “between 2000 and 2019, student enrollment rose by 5% while the number of administrators increased by 95%”. Some of that can be explained by factors like increased reporting requirements and a growth in professional staff, but the absurdly high change can’t be overall justified. Tellingly, I also found that “in 1987, the faculty-to-administrator ratio was nearly one-to-one, but by 2008, it had fallen to approximately 0.56”.

I don’t even want to get started on DEI job additions, which exist only to signal ideological compliance, not to fulfill any practical role.

I see no hint of these glaring issues in this analysis. Since you have just recently retired from academia, it’s highly unlikely you’re not aware of this significant factor. It’s difficult to understand then why you deemed this deficient work being worth publishing in THB.

Science Does Not Care
1d

I am closing in on 10 years of volunteer service to my local state college. I teach, supervise student research, and do departmental service, with an official appointment as an honorary professor, which means I don't get paid. I care deeply about student success and engagement in my discipline. And in a small department I try to provide another resource, and, honestly, another voice that students might benefit from.

Having said that, I wonder how much of the current and very real academic crisis is self-inflicted? Campuses inflated non-academic programs and staffing, and also fashionable but impractical fields of study. Both faculty and staff indulged their urges to put social and political activism ahead of scholarship. Some departments and institutions became more about doctrine than actual discourse. In the quest to keep seats full, admissions standards stretched lower, which then required remedial programs and staffing, which then degraded actual college level instruction, which then discouraged qualified applicants, which then circled back to lower admission standards. And everyone, inside the academy and out, is finally waking up with hangovers after the "college for all" party ends.

I fear a big correction is coming, and many good people will suffer. But something fundamental has to change.

