The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Hayes's avatar
Brad Hayes
14h

Very insightful. Hmm - I wonder whether the plaintiffs in all the lawsuits against oil, gas and coal producers will re-scale their claim for damages based on the adoption of more reasoned scenarios?

No time to develop this idea now - some pigs just flew past the window and I have to go see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wayne Stoltenberg's avatar
Wayne Stoltenberg
12h

One piece of data really struck me. It says that in 2023 investments in clean energy were $1.8T (trillion) which was more than investments in hydrocarbons (they say fossil fuels). Does it strike anyone as odd that hydrocarbons were the source of ~86% of global energy in 2000 and were about 84% in 2024. Yet we spent $1.8T on "clean energy" in 2023 alone and who knows how many more trillions since the turn of the century for very little displacement of largely "unsubsidized" hydrocarbons. This should strike any sane person as the biggest misallocation of resources in human history. Imagine what could have been done with those resources had they been spent on more pressing environmental or societal issues or just left in the private sector for productive investment. Bjorn Lomborg is all over this point as being the real issue and he's spot on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture