The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy May's avatar
Andy May
6h

"[T]here are some futures beyond 1.5 degrees C (or even 2 degrees C) that are more desirable than other futures which do not exceed these warming thresholds."

Need I remind everyone that Prof William Nordhaus, who received the Nobel Prize for his work on climate change economics, said the ideal future warming was four degrees (in 2130) from the standpoint of our economic future.

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/economic-sciences/2018/nordhaus/lecture/

See slide 6.

I don't agree that either warming or CO2 are harmful, or ever will be, but it is good to know that if I'm wrong, 4 degrees of warming in 2130 is optimal from an economic perspective.

Solid data and analysis and minimal rhetoric are what we require.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dazed and Confused's avatar
Dazed and Confused
7h

Bad Science and Bad Policy. You left out Bad Faith.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Roger Pielke Jr. and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture