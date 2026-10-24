I’ve spent October in Europe, with lectures and meetings across five countries, engaging with an incredible range of smart and interesting people. I’ve learned so much. I’ll provide a trip report in due course.

Today gives me a chance to take a breath and summarize the many goings on here at THB and to let you know what to expect in the coming weeks and months.

Reminder : The main landing page for all things THB is thehonestbroker.org. There you can access all of the THB dashboards and tools (six so far and counting!) as well as all of my books and other writings. According to Claude, I’ve published more than 4 million words since 2005! There you can also find out how to book me for a briefing to your organization.

Just published : The newest THB tool is the THB US Deficit and Debt Explorer, which I’ve already updated based on user feedback. US debt is a problem and fixing it is going to be very difficult. This tool is designed to help users better understand the challenges. I will continue to improve it based on user feedback.

Gaining momentum : The THB extreme weather dashboards — United States and Global — continue to see growing traffic, even as the journalists on the climate beat make frequent false claims about extreme weather continue to ignore official data and mainstream science. I doubt they will for long.

October posts: Here on Substack, I’ve published 7 posts during October so far which you can catch up on here. October brought some of the highest traffic ever at THB — my post on why I engage had particularly high readership. I gave a short interview about my front row seat to the riots in Paris last week, which you can listen to here.

Please share something you found interesting here at THB with a few of your friends, family, or colleagues. A question I heard at every stop this month: How can we help get more people to better understand the issues discussed at THB? Sharing widely — via email, social media or via the new THB dashboards — is a great way to start!

Coming soon : Monday : I’ll publish an analysis of US and China science policy in response to a new report: China Fundamental Research Report 2026 by the National Natural Science Foundation of China. On Tuesday, from University College London I’ll join an online discussion of the report, which you can sign up for here. In the coming weeks : I’ll launch a new dashboard — The THB G20 Energy Security Index — which updates and extends an analysis I first published in March. Thanks to all THB readers who shared valuable critique and comment on that initial draft. In November : I’ll launch the THB Academy with a new course — Making Sense of Climate Science and Policy . The course offers a detailed deep dive into climate science and policy tailored for experts and non-experts alike. The course is grounded in peer-reviewed, mainstream scientific understandings and provides opportunities to understand challenges to those perspectives. I am really excited about this project. For the first few months it will be available only to THB paid subscribers, whom I will enlist as beta testers. The site will go public in early 2027 and will serve as a model for a series of courses in my areas of expertise. Further into the technical weeds : I have created a tool based on the methodology of World Weather Attribution that shows exactly how the method turns any trend — for any variable — into a “cause” of any notable-event-that-just-happened, whether it is related to weather or not. I expect to make this new tool available only to THB paid subscribers. You can read the background to this tool at this THB post. My new book : Defining Women: The Battle of Sex, Science, and Fairness in Sport. I’ve spoken on it several times during my trip, with fantastic feedback and challenges. It is much improved as a result — thank you all! My top priority before the new year is to find a publisher who wants to see it in bookstores, airports, and at the center of conversations around the world. If that is you, shoot me a note. November speaking : I’ll be speaking at Notre Dame and Rutgers in November on science and politics, including how we got to where we are today and how we might escape from the mess we find ourselves in. Science and expertise matter in democracies and are far too important to serve as just another playground for partisan polarization. Details to come. Recommended reading : I am overdue to publish a post on the best stuff I have been reading lately — I’ve encountered some fantastic new Substacks, innovative new dashboards, stimulating peer reviewed research, and long- and short-form commentary. Look for this soon after I am back in Colorado. That’s just a subset of what is to come .



Two of my talks from my European trip are already online, and I’ve shared them below. Comments welcomed.

Here is my talk at the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters (DNVA) on my new book:

Below is the first of two lectures I gave in Driebergen, the Netherlands, on climate — this one is on my experiences discussing mainstream, IPCC scientific assessments on extreme weather, including an update on where that science stands in 2026 (a version with Dutch subtitles can be found here). When the second talk, on climate scenarios, becomes available, I’ll share that one as well. You can read my reflections on the lectures here.

Reminder: THB is made possible by its paid subscribers. Thank you for your trust, your engagement, and for making possible independent research, analyses, dashboards, tools, and broad public engagement. If you have been on the fence about supporting THB, please consider a paid subscription — Thanks!

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