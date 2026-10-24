The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
3dEdited

I find THB to be an indispensable tool against narrative control.

Even if I don’t agree with all opinions stated herein.

😀

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Peter Lauer's avatar
Peter Lauer
2d

We need a realistic plan to balance the budget, which spreads the pain evenly across the country and people. And then political will and push to enact it. And then, once operating, we explore further means to begin to pay off the debt over time.

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