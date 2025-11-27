THB Insider #28 - Thanksgiving Reading
Gratitude, Brexit, Poverty Line Debate, Trust in Science, Population Control and Much More!
It is Thanksgiving Day here in the US — My favorite holiday. Chez les Pielke we are getting ready to put the turkey in as the sun rises. We will have a big table of family and are looking forward to a fun day with family, football, food, and joy!
Last year, on this day I posted on my gratitude for the intellectual hospitality that the THB community has created. An excerpt:
Here at THB I am thankful for the community that we are building together. I am thankful for the incredible expertise and diversity of views I am privileged to encounter every day. I am thankful to those in the THB community whose support has encouraged me to take a career leap away from the security of academia. Most of all, I am thankful for the collegiality of the THB community — notable for its rareness in online forums. Honest brokering is a group activity.
Today, I discuss two core values of THB — intellectual hospitality and genuine debate.
Read the rest at the link below.
After the jump, I’ll share plenty of recommended readings that have recently crossed my desk that you might find interesting over the long weekend.