If you told me back in 1994 when I received a PhD focused on science and technology policy what the subject area would look like in 2025, I’d have said you were crazy.

That said, a close runner up for my dissertation topic (which was how climate science could best inform climate policy) was to focus on apportionment (Congressional redistricting) — and I wouldn’t have believed the future 2025 version of that back in 1994 either!

Lots to get to in quick hit fashion today, so let’s get to it . . .