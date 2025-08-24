THB Audio Notes are an experimental new feature here at THB for paid subscribers — in which I briefly reflect on this week’s posts, readings that I’d like to call to your attention, and what I’ve been up to. This is not a podcast, but a brief discussion (< 10 minutes). If you have requests or questions, please drop them into the comments. If you prefer…
THB Audio Notes - 24 Aug 2025
Kotz, Otto, Curry, Mann, Koonin and more
Aug 24, 2025
∙ Paid
The Honest Broker Podcast
Making sense of science, policy and politics, by Roger Pielke Jr.Making sense of science, policy and politics, by Roger Pielke Jr.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed