I’m testing out a new feature here at THB for paid subscribers — audio notes in which I talk about this week’s posts and what is upcoming at THB. This is not a podcast, but a brief discussion (< 10 minutes). If you have requests or questions, please drop them into the comments! Thanks for reading, and now, listening!
THB Audio Notes - 15 Aug 2025
Roger takes a deeper dive on this week's posts
Aug 15, 2025
The Honest Broker Podcast
