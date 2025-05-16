The Honest Broker

Tom Sparks
1h

Put me in the “slash all funding to all Universities everywhere” camp (despite a plethora of UG and Grad degrees in my family).

Harvard et al have doubled or tripled their Administrative positions. Yet they claim to have to slash genuine research. Second deputy assistant Dean of Diversity is a necessity the school would implode without, apparently.

Also, call me when ersatz departments like gender studies, queer studies, etc are shut down. These kids are being defrauded and the Faculty are complicit. Additionally, I’d close all the satellite branches. UW Whitewater (WI) is not teaching rural kids calculus, physics or coding. They are spreading the CSJ Poison to the hinterlands. (I knew the Chancellor at UWW, so trust me on this!)

The University system has abused their position…..in so many ways. Extracting maximum toll from people. A physical therapist, for instance, now needs a PhD. This is simple extortion. I have a friend who was a PT for 30 years, yet she was not even grandfathered; the greed is insatiable.

Tom Sparks
1h

I think the characterization of SS and Medicare spending as fixed is inaccurate. There are at least two possible reforms for SS: greater efficiency in delivering money; reducing fraud. Sadly, neither party shows much interest in these.

Similarly, with Medicare: greater efficiency; fraud;

For both, my understanding is there has been an explosion in disability enrollments. Much related to vague claims like depression etc. UK has same problem. UK supposedly addressing the problem; there seems no interest here.

As always, I could be wrong, what with Our highly fragmented politicized “news” industry.

