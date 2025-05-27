The Honest Broker

The Honest Broker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy May's avatar
Andy May
1h

"In June 2025, CU Boulder will host a high-profile climate advocacy conference with no research or teaching content."

Oh good grief! Good post, I agree with all your points. Our university system is playing with dynamite, no one will be pleased when it goes off. Why would any university want to become an NGO advocacy organization? That is a major step down in stature.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Roger Pielke Jr.
John Plodinec's avatar
John Plodinec
2h

I agree with your main point – institutions of higher education (and I would add scientific societies) – need to exercise more restraint. Your vaccine example seems a good example of being restrained. IHEs, as aggregates of scientists, are in the business of providing facts and interpretations to policy-makers. So, in your example, the IHE can say - "There's a vaccine for that disease,:it has (or has not) been tested appropriately: here are its side-effects." These are facts. The decision to vaccinate or not is based on facts and values, i.e., the objective and the subjective. An IHE should not weigh in on that, esp. since the "values" espoused by most IHEs seem to be colored by their blue lenses (Note: I didn't say their "values" are value-less;).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roger Pielke Jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture